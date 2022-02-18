McLaren Greater Lansing will open new hospital March 6

LANSING, Mich. — McLaren Greater Lansing will open its new hospital to patents on March 6.

The hospital will include an expanded emergency department, intensive care unit and patient care areas.

It will also house the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute, Heart and Vascular Institute and Karmanos Cancer Institute.

McLaren broke ground on the new facility in 2018, more than 100 years after the original 10-bed facility opened to care for tuberculosis patients.

"We have added many new features to accommodate future pandemics or any health needs our community may have," Kirk Ray, president and CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing said in a statement.

The facility is located between Collins Road and US 127.

Take a tour of the new facility here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook