McLaren Greater Lansing's new $600 million hospital will open March 2022. Here's what's inside.

LANSING, Mich. — McLaren Greater Lansing's new $600 million hospital will open in March, combining the operations from McLaren's Greenlawn and Pennsylvania Avenue campuses.

And adding a few new things, too.

FOX 47 News, 2021 McLaren's Greenlawn and Pennsylvania Avenue campuses

"There’s probably been people talking about and trying to put this project together for the better part of a decade," said Austin Holcomb, program manager on the construction project.

This new modern hospital is being built with efficiency and patient experience in mind.

The entire health campus is more than 750,000 square feet, and it's the back of the building where you'll see efficiency planning in action.

McLaren Hospital

"We have a dedicated ambulance entrance off of Collins Road, easy access for our ambulances," said Holcomb.

When those ambulances arrive, there are four covered bays to unload patients and a ground-level helicopter pad.

"The helipad being right near the emergency department, that’s a big convenience," said Holcomb.

FOX 47 News, 2021 Helipad at new McLaren Greater Lansing hospital

New features continue inside of the building. The moment you walk into the hospital, you notice the lighter, less clinical feel.

A large open lobby, covered in windows will also hold a coffee shop, gift shop, and a cafeteria complete with a fresh pizza oven.

"Everything from driving into the campus, from parking to getting into the building, way-finding throughout the building, we’re really trying to keep the patient experience in mind as we’ve designed this facility," said Holcomb.

Speaking of patient experience, there will be 240 in-patient rooms at the hospital, each one private with gorgeous Lansing views and a personal thermostat.

FOX 47 News, 2021 View from patient rooms on the north side of the McLaren Greater Lansing new hospital

The hospital labor rooms specifically have bathtubs in the bathrooms, making this the only Lansing hospital with bathtubs to soothe women in labor.

Holcomb says the community also can expect outdoor spaces and trails.

No one wants to be at the hospital, but McLaren says they're focused on making it a more open and bright environment for those who need to spend time with them.

"This is a game-changer, said Holcomb. "It’s tough when you’re going through something that brings you or a loved one to the hospital. We want to make it as painless as we can, knowing it’s a tough time."

