Man killed in Lansing officer-involved shooting

LANSING, MI — The Lansing Police Department says one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Friday night.



Police said on social media that officers responded to 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a domestic violence situation at 11:19PM Friday.

The caller reported the suspect was armed and someone was shot. Police said that when officers arrived at the scene they encountered an armed suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Officers said they secured the suspect and rendered first aid. The Lansing Fire Department responded and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.



A handgun was recovered at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Per department policy, the investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.