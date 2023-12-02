Watch Now
Man killed in Lansing officer-involved shooting

Posted at 8:37 AM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 08:41:37-05

LANSING, MI — The Lansing Police Department says one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Friday night.

Police said on social media that officers responded to 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a domestic violence situation at 11:19PM Friday.
The caller reported the suspect was armed and someone was shot. Police said that when officers arrived at the scene they encountered an armed suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Officers said they secured the suspect and rendered first aid. The Lansing Fire Department responded and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.
There were no other injuries.

Per department policy, the investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.

