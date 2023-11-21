Father of man killed at Waverly Park Apartments demand change ‘I’m tired of the gun violence’

LANSING, Mich. — Dequan Townsend is emotional, after losing his 20-year-old son Casharie Lamb to gun violence.

“I’m over the gun violence,” Townsend said “I am tired of the gun violence, it’s unnecessary.”

Over the phone, Townsend told us his son was polite, hard working and a soon to be father.

“My son was about to have a son due February 11th,” he said. “It’s sad that my son would never get to experience being a father.”

The shooting happened at Waverly Park Apartments on the Southside Monday evening. Police said when they arrived, they found Casharie and a 30-year-old man fatally shot. Townsend said Casharie and that man had a disagreement earlier in the day, which led to the shooting.

“Too many people are killing people off of pride and egos,” Townsend said.

Meanwhile, the push for solutions continue. Monday, Advance Peace, a gun violence prevention initiative, announced they will be expanding, and while Townsend believes that’s a step in the right direction, he thinks more needs to be done.

“I think something needs to be done to make it harder for people to have guns, even though I know people get them from the streets, but it should be harder and we need to come together as a community,” Townsend said.

As Townsend waits for that to happen, he’s left wishing he could’ve been there to protect his baby boy.

“Wish he would’ve called me first and I would’ve told him to pick and choose his battles because some things are not worth it,” he said.