EXCLUSIVE: 16-year-old shot during Logan Square shooting speaks

LANSING, Mich. — William Jones, 16, is healing after the mass shooting at Logan Square this past Summer.

“I got shot in my arms, both my legs and my side,” William said.

William was one of 5 young victims shot that night in July. City officials said it was a party at Logan Square that spilled into the parking lot, which led to shots fired.

“I was just with some friends, I was talking to some girls and next thing you know people just started shooting, then I hit the ground and next thing you know I couldn’t feel my legs,” William said.

From there, William said a good samaritan stepped in to save his life.

“I yelled help one last time, then a lady came and she put pressure on my arm and and kept asking me questions like my name, and my favorite color,” William said.

The scene was cleared within hours, but the aftermath for William was tough. He was shot 9 different times, was forced to spend 21 days in the hospital and 30 days in a rehabilitation center.

“They had to perform two surgeries to stop the bleeding and he still has two bullets in his body, they were able to remove one from his spine, but we were so worried about losing him,” William’s aunt Tonya Harris said.

Since the shooting, the city has taken legal actions against the owners of Logan Square, such as taking the cabaret license, and enforcing more safety measures at the location. But, William and his family still have high emotions because no suspect or suspects have been charged for the shooting, and they have a message for those responsible.

“Put the guns down. It's not worth it,” William said. “Innocent people getting hurt for no reason.”