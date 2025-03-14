Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner not chosen for job in Las Vegas

LANSING, Mich — After a long process, Lansing School’s Ben Shuldiner was not selected to be Superintendent in the Clark County School District, the 5th largest district in the country.

Shuldiner made it to the final 3 in the search but on Thursday, the CCSD Board of Trustees chose Jhone Ebert, the Nevada State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Weeks before the final decision, FOX 47 News Larry Wallace spoke to Shuldiner about some of his success within the Lansing School District, which included increasing the graduation rate, decreasing the dropout rate and Universal Pre-K.

