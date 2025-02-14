Lansing School Superintendent speaks on being finalist for another job

LANSING, Mich — The big news coming out of the Lansing School District not come as a shock to some parents, it involves superintendent Ben Shuldiner being named one of 6 finalists for a Clark County School District's superintendent position in Las Vegas.

“I don’t want Lansing to think that I don't love it here or that I don't want to be part of this community I wasn't actively looking,” Shuldiner said

Clark County is the 5th largest district in the country, with about 300,000 students. LSD has about 10,000.

The job will also come with an increase in salary. According to a recent contract, Shuldiner makes about %185,000 a year. The Clark County position is posted with a $350,000 to $400,000 salary.

“I would say the only reason why I could be apart of that 6 is because of the Incredible work we have done here in Lansing,” Shuldiner said.

Incredible work that includes universal pre-k, creating a tech school and boosting graduation rates.

“To know that our children are graduating at a 27% higher rate than they were before I got here, that's incredible,” Shuldiner said.

On the final 6 roster are other big time educators, like Nevada's state superintendent and the CEO of Chicago public schools. Clark County is expected to make a decision on March 13th.