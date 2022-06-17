Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Metro Melik 517 opens in Old Town

Posted at 7:08 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 19:09:36-04

LANSING, Mich. — Walking into Metro Melik 517 is like walking into a maze filled with Lansing merchandise.

"Being in Lansing, there’s not a lot of gift shops for Lansing. You go to New York and there’s an I heart New York T-shirt at each corner, so we wanted to bring some of that here,” said store assistant Isaac Godbey.

Inside the store, you’ll find piles and piles of T-shirts, drinking glasses, hats and colorful art.

Melik Brown, who also goes by Metro Melik, owns the store. He used to own the store Lansing Made on east Michigan Avenue. He said Metro Melik 517 is an expansion of his old store.

“It’s a bigger space, which means there’s a lot more merchandise,” Brown said.

And if you’re from the Lansing area, but rep another city, don’t worry because there’s a little something inside the store for you too.

“We have T-shirts that have St. Johns on them, Okemos, Grand Ledge, East Lansing, Lansing,” Brown said. “So that’s a whole series that we have.”

Brown said no city is perfect, but he thinks it's important to let people know that Lansing has a lot to offer like the parks, the Lansing community and the state Capitol building.

“We have a lot of positive attributes, and I’m just trying to emphasize that,” Brown said.

Metro Melik 517 is located at 513 east César E. Chávez Ave. and is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and on weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021
Sarah Grimmer

Sarah Grimmer

6:06 PM, Apr 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy & Sarah Grimmer

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter