Lansing School District Board of Education passes proposal making J-Dubbs Sexton High School's new mascot

LANSING, Mich. — There's relief at J.W. Sexton High School this week. After months of anxiousness and controversy, the school has settled on its new mascot, and early indications look like it'll be a fan favorite.

“J-Dubbs is who Sexton is, and it embodies Sexton," said Sexton Principal Dan Boggan.

The name J-Dubbs has been a part of Sexton High School for years, just ask senior Christoper Manuel.

“I have been going to the district since seventh grade, and I remember the term was J-Dubbs. Everyone was saying it at the games,” Manuel said.

Now, the name has a new official purpose. It will serve as Sexton’s next mascot, and students like Manuel are excited.

“It makes me feel proud,” Manuel said.

But it was a long road to get here. Back in July, the Lansing School District decided to rebrand Sexton’s Big Reds mascot and allowed students, alumni and community members to vote on a new one.

The winner was J-Dubbs, but then, the Board of Education decided instead to go with Scorpions, the first runner-up. That choice was met with vocal backlash.

This week, the board decided to take back their original vote and passed a motion to make J-Dubb’s Sexton’s new mascot.

“I am honest. I still have concerns about the J-Dubbs mascot, and I don’t know if it's the right thing, but I am always willing to reconsider my actions and play on places I feel I can improve and second guess whether I did the right thing,” said Board of Education President Gabrielle Lawrence.

Starting in February or March, the district will start coming up with logo ideas for the mascot, and they’ll be taking input from students and the community.

