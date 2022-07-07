Watch Now
J.W. Sexton High School will rebrand from Big Reds to 'new culturally appropriate mascot and logo'

J.W. Sexton High School in Lansing
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jul 07, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — The Native American Heritage Fund said that the Lansing School District will be rebranding J.W. Sexton High School's mascot from the Big Reds to a new mascot.

The fund will be giving $87,500 to the school to change the mascot "to a new culturally appropriate mascot and logo."

The fund previously gave a $213,000 grant to Okemos School District to change the mascot from the Chieftains to the wolves.

This is a developing story.

