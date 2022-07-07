LANSING, Mich. — The Native American Heritage Fund said that the Lansing School District will be rebranding J.W. Sexton High School's mascot from the Big Reds to a new mascot.
The fund will be giving $87,500 to the school to change the mascot "to a new culturally appropriate mascot and logo."
The fund previously gave a $213,000 grant to Okemos School District to change the mascot from the Chieftains to the wolves.
This is a developing story.
