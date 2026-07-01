LANSING, Mich — As temperatures climb into the 90s, community organizations across Lansing are expanding their efforts to help residents stay safe during the dangerous heat.

Lansing community organizations are expanding services as temperatures remain in the 90s, providing water, snacks, and cooling spaces for residents during the extreme heat.

Many city cooling centers close at 5 p.m., so organizations like the Mid-Michigan Tenant Resource Center and Punks With Lunch are staying open until 8 p.m. to offer additional relief.

Advocates are conducting street outreach to connect people with cooling centers and other resources, especially those without air conditioning or experiencing homelessness.

Organizers urge residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged time outdoors, and use available cooling centers as dangerous heat continues throughout the week.

WATCH: Lansing organizations expand heat relief efforts during extreme temperatures

Lansing organizations expand heat relief efforts during extreme temperatures

The hottest stretch of the summer has advocates working overtime.

"We have all these backpacks. We have plenty of snack packs already made," said Khadja Erickson as volunteers prepared supplies for outreach.

While organizations regularly connect with residents in person, this week's prolonged heat has made that work even more urgent.

"If you're outdoors or living in a house without air conditioning, this heat advisory becomes more dangerous as time goes on," Erickson said.

Under the City of Lansing's Code Red Extreme Heat Weather Plan, cooling centers have opened across the city. However, many close by 5 p.m.

To help fill that gap, the Mid-Michigan Tenant Resource Center has extended its hours until 8 p.m., giving residents another place to cool down, grab water and snacks, and escape the heat.

"We're just trying to add to what already exists in the ecosystem so that if places have too many folks and they have to turn someone away, we're available. Punks With Lunch is available," Erickson said.

For Punks With Lunch Executive Director Kelsea Hector, helping people starts by meeting them where they are.

"Often times it's going out into the street and actually informing people, 'Hey, it's going to be real hot. Here's where you can go,'" Hector said.

Hector says the extended hours are already making a difference and shown the demand for places to go.

"We had 75 people in our doors off and on all day yesterday," Hector said.

With dangerous heat expected to continue through the week, organizers are encouraging anyone who needs relief to visit a cooling center or one of the participating community organization headquarters.

"Don't stay outside. Make sure you take care of your body," Hector said.

"We are open for you to come, take a load off. We have cold water, electrolyte drinks, snacks for you to eat, and you can just be here," Erickson added.

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