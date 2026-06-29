Code Red: Lansing activates extreme heat weather plan, opens cooling centers

With most of Mid-Michigan under an Extreme Heat Warning to start the new week, the city of Lansing has activated its “Code Red” extreme heat weather plan.
City officials announced Sunday the implementation of the plan will be in effect from Monday, June 29 through Thursday. Code Red will be in effect from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. each day.
The city has several cooling centers that will be open for people to seek relief during the hottest parts of the day. Lansing’s four community centers and the Lansing City Hall are open the following hours this week:
Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo St., 517-483-4311
Monday- Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Friday July 3rd closed for holiday
Closed on the weekend
Foster Community Center, 200 N. Foster St., 517-483-4233
Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday - Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 3: Closed for July 4 Holiday
- Saturday & Sunday: Closed
Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall St., 517-483-4313
- Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday - Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 3: Closed for July 4 Holiday
- Saturday & Sunday: Closed
Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center, 5825 Wise Rd., 517-483-6685
Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday - Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 3: Closed for July 4 Holiday
- Saturday & Sunday: Closed
Lansing City Hall Lobby, 124 W. Michigan Ave
- Monday - Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 3: Closed for July 4 Holiday
- Saturday & Sunday: Closed
Residents can also seek relief from extreme heat at Capital Area District Libraries Lansing branches, CATA, and other air-conditioned public spaces during their regular open hours, listed below. Capital Area District Library hours include:
Downtown Branch, 401 S. Capitol Ave
- Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, July 3 - Saturday, July 4: Closed for Holiday
- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
South Lansing Branch, 3500 S. Cedar St
- Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, July 3 - Saturday, July 4: Closed for Holiday
- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CATA Transportation Center, 420 S. Grand Ave
- Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 4: Closed
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Families looking to beat the heat can also visit the Hunter Park Pool to take a swim and cool off. In addition, Ingham County offers Hawk Island County Park on the city’s southside, which includes a beach and splash pad.
Hunter Park Pool & Splash Pad, 1400 Fuller St
- Open daily: 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 4 hours: 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. only
More information is located at: www.lansingmi.gov/843/Swimming-Pools
Hawk Island County Park Beach & Splash Pad, 1601 E Cavanaugh Rd, Lansing
- Open daily: 8:00 a.m. - sunset
Unhoused residents have several additional daytime cooling center shelter options available to them. Daytime hours are being offered at the locations listed below.
- Advent House Ministries, 743 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., 517-485-4722, will open their drop-in day center each day from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- The Lansing Nest, 332 Townsend St, downtown Lansing, is open each day from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Call 517-940-6106 or visit thelansingnest.org for information.
- City Rescue Mission Women & Children Center, 2216 S Cedar St, and the men’s shelter on Kalamazoo Street will be open for nighttime shelter guests only each day.
- City Rescue Mission Drop-In Center, 415 Kalamazoo Street, will be open overnight each weekday starting at 4:00 p.m., and on Saturday & Sunday from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Phone: 517-485-0145