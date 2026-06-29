Code Red: Lansing activates extreme heat weather plan, opens cooling centers

With most of Mid-Michigan under an Extreme Heat Warning to start the new week, the city of Lansing has activated its “Code Red” extreme heat weather plan.

City officials announced Sunday the implementation of the plan will be in effect from Monday, June 29 through Thursday. Code Red will be in effect from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. each day.

The city has several cooling centers that will be open for people to seek relief during the hottest parts of the day. Lansing’s four community centers and the Lansing City Hall are open the following hours this week:

Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo St., 517-483-4311

Monday- Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday July 3rd closed for holiday

Closed on the weekend

Foster Community Center, 200 N. Foster St., 517-483-4233



Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday, July 3: Closed for July 4 Holiday

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall St., 517-483-4313

Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday - Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday, July 3: Closed for July 4 Holiday

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center, 5825 Wise Rd., 517-483-6685



Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday, July 3: Closed for July 4 Holiday

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Lansing City Hall Lobby, 124 W. Michigan Ave

Monday - Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Friday, July 3: Closed for July 4 Holiday

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Residents can also seek relief from extreme heat at Capital Area District Libraries Lansing branches, CATA, and other air-conditioned public spaces during their regular open hours, listed below. Capital Area District Library hours include:

Downtown Branch, 401 S. Capitol Ave

Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, July 3 - Saturday, July 4: Closed for Holiday

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

South Lansing Branch, 3500 S. Cedar St

Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 3 - Saturday, July 4: Closed for Holiday

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CATA Transportation Center, 420 S. Grand Ave

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 4: Closed

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Families looking to beat the heat can also visit the Hunter Park Pool to take a swim and cool off. In addition, Ingham County offers Hawk Island County Park on the city’s southside, which includes a beach and splash pad.

Hunter Park Pool & Splash Pad, 1400 Fuller St



Open daily: 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 4 hours: 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. only

More information is located at: www.lansingmi.gov/843/Swimming-Pools

Hawk Island County Park Beach & Splash Pad, 1601 E Cavanaugh Rd, Lansing

Open daily: 8:00 a.m. - sunset

Unhoused residents have several additional daytime cooling center shelter options available to them. Daytime hours are being offered at the locations listed below.