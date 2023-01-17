Lansing organizations celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LANSING, Mich. — Lynette Mcclure was one many volunteers helping out the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We wanted to make sure on this MLK Day to have a day on instead of a day off and do service in the community,” Mcclure said.

The women's center provides professional resources to women in the community, and volunteers like Mcclure and her 9-year-old daughter gathered to paint the nonprofit organization’s building.

“Our building was last painted 20 years ago when we opened and as we all know paint starts to peel and what not, so we decided to repaint our rooms in therapeutic colors that promote growth and healing,” said center Director Rebecca Kasen.

And for Mcclure it’s all about promoting the values that Dr. King lived by to her daughter.

“I want to be an example to her and show her that you’re never too young to give back, and you’re never too young to serve,” she said.

But honoring Dr. King in Lansing didn’t stop there. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan held its 38th annual Day of Celebration at the Lansing Center.

“We’re so excited to have over a thousand people come together and break bread and really just come together with Joy about what Dr. King presented to us,” said Scott Keith, the president of the Lansing Center.

The event had guest speakers like Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Fred Gray, food and an opportunity give back.

“We’ll have over 100 people here today volunteering as a day of service, students from MSU and students the local community, leaders in Lansing all helping to make this event happen, and that’s what Dr. King’s principals were all about giving back to our community,” Keith said.

