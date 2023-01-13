Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan thanks sponsors for their contributions ahead of Monday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In preparation for Lansing's Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, community sponsors gathered to recognize the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan and all their contributions to the community on Friday.

The Day of Celebration is one of the country's biggest Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, and it is back in person for the first time in two years after being locally broadcasted due to the pandemic.

The commission said it is more excited than ever to host its 38th annual celebration and say it will be filled with prominent speakers and a sold-out audience.

"If you have ever been there, you know the energy is amazing, and it's people from all walks of life, ages, cultures, old or young all around the common cause of celebrating Dr. King's legacy," said Elaine Hardy, commission chairperson.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan's Day of Celebration is on Monday at 7 p.m. The tickets to physically attend the event are sold out, but the event will be airing right here on FOX 47.

