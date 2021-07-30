Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Lansing offers expanded weekend hours to vote early for primary election

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wxyz.com
Voting Booths
Lansing Elections Unit offers expanded weekend hours for early voting
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 19:04:43-04

LANSING, Mich. — The primary election is just days away and Lansing’s election officials are making sure voting is accessible for everyone.

The city’s Election Unit is announcing extended hours for anyone who wants to vote early.

The Election Unit at 2500 S. Washington Ave. between Wayburn and Kensington roads will be open this weekend from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

RELATED

Residents can register to vote during these hours and request absentee ballots, fill them out and return them.

For Tuesday's election, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

All absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter