Lansing offers expanded weekend hours to vote early for primary election

LANSING, Mich. — The primary election is just days away and Lansing’s election officials are making sure voting is accessible for everyone.

The city’s Election Unit is announcing extended hours for anyone who wants to vote early.

The Election Unit at 2500 S. Washington Ave. between Wayburn and Kensington roads will be open this weekend from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Residents can register to vote during these hours and request absentee ballots, fill them out and return them.

For Tuesday's election, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

All absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

