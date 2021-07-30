Michigan's August 2021 election: Here's everything you need to know

(WSYM) — The August 2021 primary election is happening on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and while there aren't many races, they are still important for the communities that have elections.

Below you'll find the important information for the election, and you can learn more at Michigan.gov/vote.

What time are polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

What are the races running?

Many counties throughout the state have important races in August. You can view the entire list from the Michigan Secretary of State below.

Aug 3 2021 Elections by County by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

View a sample ballot

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office has a tool where you can view a sample ballot. Click here to view it.

Find your polling place

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office has a tool where you can search your polling place. Click here to find it.

Absentee ballots

To request an absentee ballot online or by mail, you have to request it by 5 p.m. the Friday before the election. If you're registered, you can request an absentee ballot at your clerk's office up until Monday at 4 p.m. before the election.

If you’re registering to vote or updating your address by appearing at your clerk’s office on Election Day, you can request an absent voter ballot at the same time you register. If you request your AV ballot the day before the election or on Election Day, you must vote the ballot in the clerk's office.

Voter registration

If you're not sure if you're registered to vote, you can check by clicking here. If you are not, you can register in person at your local clerk's office.