Lansing Lookback: The Stories of Downtown Lansing, REO Town, and Old Town in 2024

Three communities, One city, many stories. Downtown Lansing, REO Town, and Old Town have all had an eventful and newsworthy year.

One of my personal favorite stories to cover was sitting down with the 9-year-old creator of the infamous "I'm Cool, I Voted" sticker.

WSYM/ Asya Lawrence

With so many neighborhood stories, it's easy to forget some, so here's a top story from each neighborhood I cover.

At the beginning of the year, I was the Grand Ledge and Delta Township neighborhood reporter, but former neighborhood reporter Tianna Jenkins shed some light on the concerns that some parents were having in March with a new disc golf course coming to the former Sycamore Driving Range.

There have not been any further updates on the future of the disc golf course.

Switching gears to Pennsylvania Avenue, where neighbors recognized 96 years of driving and ducking under the bridge better known as "Big Penny"

Lansing City officials told me that conversations are still being had regarding solutions to this issue. As of the end of 2024, a sign put up by the anonymous neighborhood group "Stupid- Lansing" says there have been "26 trucks munched this year", according to a post on Facebook.

Finishing off the year with some good and long awaited neighborhood news, Michigan Avenue is back open for now. Construction on this main street in Lansing has been a big topic of conversation this year.

Back in October, I visited the Women's Center of Greater Lansing to talk with their executive director, Rebecca Kasen, about how the construction was having a negative impact on the accessibility of the resources they offer.

But Rebecca Kasen and the many other business owners on Michigan Avenue are singing a different tune now that the street is back open for the winter.

According to Lansing officials, construction will resume again in March of 2025.

All in all, it was a busy year with many stories to tell, and I thank each and every one of you for allowing me to tell the stories of your neighborhood.

As we go into the next year, I want to continue telling the most impactful stories to everyone in the community so always feel free to contact me at asya.lawrence@fox47news.com with story ideas.

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!

