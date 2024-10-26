How much longer until the Michigan Avenue construction is finished?: We found out from Lansing city officials

The Michigan Avenue construction project began in April of 2023 with the goal of road reconstruction, sidewalk replacement, traffic signal upgrades, and upgrades to utilities.

As of October 2024, the Michigan Avenue project is in phase 3 out of 6 and is expected to be complete in October or November of 2025

In the attached story, I spoke with Lansing City Planner, Nicole McPherson about the timeline for this project as well as the executive director of the Womens Center of Greater Lansing, Rebecca Kasen, about how this construction has affected their organization

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For people using the mental health resources across our neighborhoods, a local organization director says being virtual just isn't the same as being in person.

But with construction like this it's forced places like the Womens Center of Greater Lansing to have to adjust their services.

"The demand for our services has gone up significantly" said Rebecca Kasen, executive director of the Womens Center of Greater Lansing.

As the Womens Center of Greater Lansing celebrates 20 years in the Lansing neighborhood., executive director Rebecca Kasen says their services are needed now more than ever.

"Our counseling list has more than tripled this year so we're seeing a lot more people which I love because I think people are recognizing their mental health" she said.

Most of their resources are available to the public in house but as you can see, their house is pretty quiet.

And Rebecca says this reason is right outside their door.

"Sorry construction vehicle going by, perfect!" she said.

Michigan Avenue has been under construction since April.

"People can't take the bus to get right here or park somewhere where its easy to get to the front door because we do have some older people with mobility issues" Kasen said.

Lansing city engineer Nicole Mcpherson tells me there's still a ways to go in this major project.

"As we wrap up here in November for 2024 we're going to have a little break over the winter and then we'll come back in the spring" Mcpherson said.

In the meantime, businesses and organizations on Michigan Ave. say they're doing all they can to adjust.

"Mail packets to people, drop things off at peoples houses" Rebecca said.

While anticipating the completion of the project in

"October or November of 2025" Mcpherson said.

