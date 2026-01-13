Lansing City Council approves public hearing for proposed data center zoning change

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing City Council voted Monday night to move forward with the next step in a proposed data center project near downtown by approving a public hearing so residents can weigh in on a potential zoning change.



The Lansing City Council will table discussions about a possible development of a data center on February 9.

It comes after the city announced its $120 million clean energy data center project for downtown development in November.

Data centers have been the subject of protests in our neighborhoods with one at the state capitol in December, and twice in one week in Mason.

The vote does not approve a data center or change zoning. Instead, it schedules a public hearing for February 9, where council members will hear public input before deciding whether to move forward.

The proposal involves four properties along East Kalamazoo Street between Cedar and Larch Streets, just east of downtown. The land is currently zoned for downtown-style development such as offices, housing, and parking lots.

City leaders are considering whether to change that zoning to an industrial designation but only for a specific use. Under the proposal, the properties could only be used for a data center and its supporting facilities, not other industrial projects.

Data centers are large facilities that house computer servers and support digital services like cloud storage and artificial intelligence. Supporters say they can bring long-term investment and tax revenue to the city.

However, the proposal has sparked concern from some residents, who have raised questions about energy use, environmental impact, and whether a data center is appropriate so close to downtown neighborhoods.

Those concerns are expected to be a major focus of the upcoming public hearing.

If City Council ultimately approves the zoning change after the hearing and additional review, the ordinance would still need to go through final steps before taking effect. Any construction would also require further approvals.

For now, city leaders emphasize that Monday’s vote simply keeps the process moving. The public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. on February 9 at Lansing City Hall.

