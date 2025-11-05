Lansing announces $120 million clean energy data center project for downtown development

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing city officials announced a $120 million data center project that will make the city a national model for clean energy innovation.

The Deep Green Data Center in downtown Lansing will use a new approach to carbon-neutral heat recovery. According to Deep Green, they will partner with Lansing's Board of Water and Light to reduce carbon emissions equivalent to removing 3,000 cars from the road each year.

"This project transforms Lansing's energy landscape and turns technology into a local sustainability solution. And it is our intention to attract local industry, businesses and research to use the Lansing side for their commutants," Tim Daman said.



Deep Green is looking to have a large economic impact in the city of Lansing by creating long-term local value across neighborhoods. Construction for this data center will begin in March 2026.

