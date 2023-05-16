Lansing 311 call center receives 35,000 calls in its first year

LANSING, Mich. — This time last year, the city of Lansing launched a 311 call center with their initiative called Lansing 311: One Call To City Hall.

The goal of the center was to create a "centralized, quicker and more efficient way for residents to receive assistance with their non-emergency questions that are related to the city," according to the city's website. The city spent over $400,000 to launch the center.

The call center's six agents have helped thousands of residents with their non-emergent problems, and one of those agents is Jamaal Abdul Hameed.

"We try to be that ear and listen to their problems and listen to things that they have to say," he said.

So far, the center has taken around 35,000 calls, and if we do the math, that's nearly 675 calls a week.

Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., residents can call 311 and get help finding resources and information pertaining to any city department.

