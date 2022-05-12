The City of Lansing officially launches 311 Program

LANSING, Mich. — The City of Lansing launched the 311 phone operations center Wednesday.

Now, when a resident of Lansing dials 311, they will be connected to a customer service representative who can assist with non-emergency city government requests.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor made it clear that 311 is not a replacement for 911.

“If you have an emergency, and you need police, call 911,” Schor said. “911 is still the standard for an emergency.

City officials have been working on the 311 programs for almost a year. The idea to implement this program came from other cities.

“The city of Kalamazoo and the city of Grand Rapids both have mayors who are very good friends of mine. We look to them for how their 311 centers were stood up and in operation,” said Schor

City officials say getting the program up and running costs around $410,000. To keep it going, Mayor Andy Schor has allocated $1 million in the 2023 budget. Six agents have been hired and trained to operate the program. They will be earning around $43,000 per year.

311 will be available to residents Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM.

