Healthcare workers in Lansing could become the latest local union to strike

Healthcare workers at UM-Health Sparrow in Lansing could be close to striking

The union could be the latest in our neighborhoods to authorize a strike for better wages & working conditions

Video shows a registered nurse explaining how negotiations are progressing while an MSU professor says more strikes could be likely

Healthcare workers at University of Michigan-Health Sparrow in Lansing are returning to the negotiating table this week in hopes of avoiding a potential strike.

Jeff Breslin, a registered nurse and president of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association (PECSH-MNA), says they'll return to negotiate starting Tuesday and going through Thursday.

"Our goal is not to go on strike. Our goal is to get a good contract," Breslin said. "We have a membership that is absolutely engaged and committed to getting a good contract."

WATCH: UM HEALTH SPARROW AND MICHIGAN NURSES ASSOCIATION LEADERS CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS AT THE BARGAINING TABLE

UM Health Sparrow and Michigan Nurses Association leaders continue discussions at the bargaining table

Last week, nearly 99% of workers voted to authorize a strike if necessary. Breslin says workers are demanding better pay and benefits along with better working conditions.

"They need to be safe for us and they need to be safe for our patients," Breslin said.

The potential strike is the latest such demonstration in our neighborhood after UAW Local 475 workers at Eaton Aerospace in Jackson held a strike for eight weeks before both sides reached a deal in November.

WATCH: STRIKE ENDS AT EATON AEROSPACE

Strike ends at Eaton Aerospace

Maite Tapia, associate professor at Michigan State University's School of Human Resources & Labor Relations, says support for unions has grown since the pandemic.

"Workers feel like something's not fair," Tapia said.

Tapia adds that the widening pay gap between executives and employees is what's fueling strikes and could fuel future demonstrations elsewhere.

"There are also these spillover effects where workers look at each other and see what's possible," Tapia said. "There could be more workers [striking] in sectors that we usually don't see."

If UM-Health Sparrow can't reach an agreement with workers, the union will give the hospital 10 days notice if they vote to strike according to Breslin.

Breslin says a strike could lead to better benefits and wages that may attract more quality candidates and keep current employees from leaving but could also hurt staff numbers.

"People that are currently working are going to be going elsewhere for employment. We've already had people leave," Breslin said.

UM-Health Sparrow said in a statement that they're currently planning to ensure safe staffing levels if a strike occurs and that the hospital looks forward to working in good faith to negotiate a fair contract for workers.

Tapia says the strike is more of a risk for workers than it is for businesses.

"A strike can also hurt the business but probably minor," Tapia said. "It's a big pay cut for the workers."

