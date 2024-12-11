UM Health-Sparrow caregivers vote to OK strike if needed

LANSING, Mich — Caregivers at the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow voted Wednesday to give their elected bargaining team the ability to call a strike if necessary.

Nurses and healthcare professionals voted 98.7% "yes" on the decision.

They say that if a strike were called, the union would give the hospital 10-day notice so it could prepare.

At this point, negotiations are scheduled to continue through December 19.

The approximately 2,000 members of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association (PECSH-MNA) have been working without a contract since it expired October 30, and we've been following negotiations between Michigan Nurses Association union leaders and UM Health-Sparrow officials for more than a month.

WATCH: Your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence provides background on the issue prior to this week's vote:

UM Health Sparrow and Michigan Nurses Association leaders continue discussions at the bargaining table

Nurses told Asya that what they think what they're asking for in a new 3-year contract is simple.

"We are of course looking for wages and health care so that we can attract people to the Lansing area, to Sparrow, so people do not have to travel to Ann Arbor for their health care," said Jeff Breslin, Professional Employees Council of Sparrow Hospital -Michigan Nurses Association president.

But the union says that after more than 35 days of going back and forth to the bargaining table, things aren't so simple anymore for Sparrow nurses.

They told us Wednesday that the strike authorization vote took place over eight days.

“The overwhelming ‘yes’ vote sends a clear message to Sparrow executives that we are fed up with their disrespect and willing to do whatever it takes to get a fair contract,” said Jeff Breslin, RN, president of PECSH-MNA. “We have to get this contract right, because it’s bigger than us – it’s about the future of patient care in mid-Michigan. How will our area’s largest hospital, our only Level 1 Trauma Center, have enough skilled nurses and healthcare professionals to provide quality care for our community? Sparrow won’t be able to recruit and retain high-quality RNs and healthcare professionals for our patients if we accept what executives are trying to push on us.”

UM Health-Sparrow sent the following statement after the vote:

"We are disappointed that our colleagues from the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital (PECSH)/Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) have voted to authorize a strike though it is important to understand that no strike is currently scheduled.

We remain confident that we can reach agreement without a strike. We are committed to continuing our collaborative discussions with these team members that represent our valued patient care teams and play an important role in health care delivery.

We are currently planning to ensure safe staffing levels if a strike occurs. Patients can still expect to receive the same high-quality care.

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow looks forward to continuing to work in good faith with our PECSH/MNA colleagues to negotiate a fair contract for team members.

Our nurses and health care professionals are vital to protecting the health of our communities and the future of this health system. We understand the urgency and the importance of a contract that meets everyone’s needs, while also ensuring our patients receive the best possible care."

