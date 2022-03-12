Grand Opportunity USA moves MAGA event to new location

LANSING, Mich. — Last week FOX 47 told you about a Make America Great Again event that was scheduled to take place at the Lansing Brewing company later this month. After receiving backlash from the community, LBC decided to cancel the event at their business.

Now, the event has been moved to Royal Scot Golf and Bowl in Lansing.

The MAGA event was organized by Grand Opportunity USA, a non-profit organization that has supported former President Donald Trump.

“When I had a Democrat group here, nobody got offended,” said one of the owners of Royal Scot Todd Kwiecien. “You know why? Because nobody knew about it.”

The event, which will be held on Mar. 26, started getting negative attention in Lansing almost two weeks ago. Originally, the group was set to rally at the capitol and then proceed to then proceed to the Lansing Brewing company after.

Within 48 hours, the LBC decided to cancel the event because of backlash they started receiving on social media.

“I felt really ashamed of LBC for wanting to host this event. But I am glad they decided to cancel it," said community member Tom Richmond.

“I don’t know why they canceled it. I’m not too happy about it and I think it’s canceled culture at work,” said founder of Grand Opportunity USA John Moran.

Moran said the event was never about promoting hate, but instead coming together and appreciating the core values that built America. Moran also said he wants people in Lansing to know as an openly gay man, who ran for congress in Massachusetts, he’ll never organize an event that promotes hate or exclusion.

“I just think we should be getting a lot more support actually for what we’re doing, and if you really boil it down to the principals and issues that we’re fighting for, we have very tiring support,” Moran said.

Unlike the LBC, Royal Scot wants to make it clear they have no plans on canceling the MAGA event. Royal Scot wants viewers to know they have no political affiliation with Grand Opportunity USA. They said, they’re just simple renting out the space.

“Give me a break,” Kweicen said. “The only affiliation I have is the color of green, money. The same thing that provides for my family and provides for my employees.”

But despite the business aspect of things, some community members said they are ready to take a stand against Royal Scott for allowing the event to be held at their business.

“I would just hope that members in the community, groups in the community would come together and protest this event and protest against Royal Scott and hopefully some changes will come from that,” Richmond said.

“I look at it, if they can’t accept a business, trying to survive and make money in the climate we’re in today, I don’t want their business,” Kweicen said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

