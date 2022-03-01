Lansing Brewing Co. cancels MAGA event after community backlash

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Brewing Company has decided to cancel a Make America Great Again event at its brewery, after receiving backlash from the community.

The event, which was expected to be held on Mar. 26., was organized by Grand Opportunity USA, a “Pro America” non profit organization that has been vocal about supporting President Donald Trump and Republican viewpoints.

Since the event was announced many people have taken to social media and said they will no longer attend The Lansing Brewing Company.

The Strange Matter Coffee Company even made a tweet asking its followers to unfollow the brewing house because of the event.

The Lansing Brewing company made the statement below announcing the event was canceled.

“After learning more about the member mixer booked in our Stockhouse on 3/26, this event can no longer be held in our space - it has been cancelled. As a brewery, we focus on great beer, great food, and providing a space for you, our community, with open doors — where people with different backgrounds and beliefs can come together, sit at a table, converse, use space for their event and toast great beer while eating great food. We, as a brewery, do not put on political rallies. We keep our focus on making the beer for you to compliment the great food and table for conversation. That is what we support.”

