"Gas is way too high": Delivery drivers struggle as gas hits nearly $5 per gallon in Lansing

LANSING, Mich — Record-high gas prices are forcing Lansing residents to make tough choices between driving and basic necessities as fuel costs soar to around $5 per gallon.



Delivery drivers report fill-up costs jumping from $40 to $60 in recent weeks.

Some residents have given up their cars entirely due to high fuel costs.

Tips from customers now barely cover food expenses, not gas for work says one driver.

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Katherine Chadwell has been delivering food in Lansing for 30 years, the last few months for Cottage Inn. Chadwell says recent price spikes have completely changed how she approaches her job.

"I try to do as little as possible with the gas station, so I try to do at least $40 for a fill-up. It's now gone up to $60 for a fill-up, so it makes a difference," Chadwell said.

With gas prices reaching $4.79 to $4.80 per gallon, Chadwell says the economics of delivery driving have become nearly impossible.

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Her tips, which typically range from $20 to $40 during a four-hour shift, used to help supplement her income. Now Chadwell says they barely cover basics.

"It's more or less paying for my food for the week and not any gas. Just a paycheck for gas," Chadwell said when asked if her tips cover fuel expenses.

The impact extends beyond just work-related driving. For some Lansing residents, high gas prices have meant giving up car ownership entirely.

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Robert Hart, who lives in Old Town, used to drive regularly around the city. But when fuel costs started climbing and his car needed repairs, he made a difficult decision.

"I used to [drive] back when I had a car, but when gas prices went up and my car got tore up I kind of gave up on it," Hart said.

Hart now walks everywhere and occasionally carpools with friends and family, contributing $5 to $10 for gas when he can. He's even approached strangers offering to pay for rides across town.

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"Definitely not. Gas is way too high," Hart said when asked if he'd drive again even if his car was repaired.

The broader economic pressures are creating a ripple effect throughout the community. Hart sees the high fuel costs as part of a larger affordability crisis hitting everything from groceries to rent.

"There are too many things going on with the politics tariffs and everything going on. It's making our way of life our ability to do things so much harder groceries gas rent the cost of living is going up," Hart said.

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For families, the impact goes beyond daily commutes. Chadwell, who has eight grandchildren, says recreational activities that used to be routine are now out of reach.

"We like to go do stuff. Now it's going to be minimal," Chadwell said.

The veteran delivery driver remembers when gas cost just 94 cents per gallon, and even $2.99 seemed manageable. Now she's hoping for any relief that would make life more bearable.

"I'm just looking for the gas prices to go down to make life a little bit easier to live," Chadwell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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