Former youth sports referee faces additional charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Ingham County Sheriff press conference
Larry Wallace/FOX 47 News
Posted at 10:27 AM, Dec 12, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Township Police Department and the Ingham County Sheriff's Office have announced additional charges against a former mid-Michigan youth sports referee for allegedly using his position to prey on young victims.

On Oct. 26, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said that 70-year-old Gerald Allen Sutter was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal sexual misconduct with a minor.

Last week, a 55th District Court magistrate took testimony from Lansing Township Police Department Detective Randy Volosky "indicating Sutter had sexual contact with a 5-year-old male victim in 2015," according to a Lansing Township Police Department news release.

"The investigation also indicated Sutter offered financial assistance to the family of the 5-year-old if they would agree not to cooperate with police," the release said.

Sutter was arraigned Friday on charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and interfering with a police investigation.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of Sutter or anyone who has information on Sutter to contact their hotline at 517-676-8440 or email OfficialHotline@Ingham.org.

