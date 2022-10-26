Lansing-area youth sports referee arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor

LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that they arrested a Lansing-area youth sports referee on three charges of criminal sexual misconduct with a minor.

Gerald Allen Sutter, 70, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly using his role as a referee to prey on young victims. Sutter has been a referee for Lansing community sports for the past 50 years.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said that Sutter was trying to befriend some young athletes. He also said that if your child played sports in the Lansing area over the last couple decades, Sutter probably refereed one of their games.

"Information recently came to the attention of the sheriff's office that a well-known athletic official for youth sports, mostly baseball and softball, was preying on young athletes," Wriggelsworth said. "We immediately started to investigate these allegations, which led us to this point."

This is a developing story.

