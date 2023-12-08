Watch Now
Community members helps woman remove asbestos out of house for free

Posted at 9:09 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 21:09:51-05

LANSING, Mich. — Bohuslava is extremely grateful, after finding out her home’s air, will soon be asbestos free.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman deals with asbestos in Lansing home, ‘I have nowhere to go’

“The hope, it gives hope,” she said.

Bohuslava and her daughters moved into their Lansing home about a year ago after buying it in an auction.They later found out there was asbestos in the air.

“I cough, cough cough, my kids cough, I have a bloody nose,” Bohuslava said.

But now, things are looking up. After seeing our story, Brandon Person, who has been doing asbestos abatement for over 20 years, volunteered to remove all of the asbestos out of Bohuslava’s home for free.

“To help someone out, especially an elderly lady who don’t have any funds, because it is really expensive, kinda brings happiness to me,” Person said.

It’s going to be a one man, band job for Person, but he said it’s all worth it because he know Bohuslava appreciates it.

“Brandon is such a beautiful, gentleman, beautiful angel,” she said.

