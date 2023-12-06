Woman deals with asbestos in Lansing home, ‘I have nowhere to go’

LANSING, Mich. — We all need comfort sometimes and Bohuslava really needs it now. A year ago, she and her daughters spent their life savings on a house in Lansing, not realizing it had a big problem.

“People said I have asbestos,” Bohuslava said.

She said an inspector, who visited the home after she bought it in an auction, told her the home had asbestos in the air, due to torn air ducts in the basement.

“I was shocked,” Bohuslava said.

The past few months, Bohuslava has set up numerous air purifiers. She still has had to wear a mask inside her home, but and the asbestos is still affecting her health.

“I cough, cough cough,” she said. “My kids cough, I have a bloody nose.”

“The dust like I said, it has little hooks, and they hang on to your lungs and they don’t go away,” said Dale Shrader. “Side effects could be scaring of the lungs, and even potential lung cancer.”

Schrader has owned an environmental clean up company for over 20 years. He said asbestos is a serious issue, and you should get it taken care of as soon as possible, but it's not an easy fix.

“It cost a lot of money, you have to tear down the whole wall you have to wear protective gear, you have to get a professional,” he said.

Bohuslava said the cheapest contractor she could find to remove the asbestos would cost around $2,000. So now, she’s depending on the community to help. She’s started a GoFundMe and she’s hoping things workout because she just wants a place to call home for her family.

“I have no place to live,” Bohuslava said.