City demolishes Martin Street home after a fallen tree killed 84-year-old

LANSING, Mich — City demolishes Martin Street home two years after a fallen tree killed 84-year-old Vernita Payne in storm.

The city demolished a dilapidated Martin Street home two years after a severe storm caused a tree to fall on the house, killing 84-year-old Vernita Payne.

The tragedy shook the neighborhood in August 2023. Following the storm, the damaged home stood as a constant reminder for neighbors and family members.

"It was very sad, very very sad," said neighbor Maria Castillo.

Vernita Payne's son, Harvey Edwards, recalled the night of the storm.

"They rushed her to the hospital, and we found out we didn’t make it," Harvey said.

The house remained in a state of disrepair for two years before the city intervened.

"It was pretty messed up yes because every time a big wind would come it would go lower and lower so it was pretty bad," Castillo said.

In September, the city demolished the structure.

"I am glad that they cleaned all of that up," Castillo said.

For Harvey, the demolition brings mixed emotions.

"My mom been there for at least 50 something years, so I think it may be hard for me to be able to go over there and see that empty space," Harvey said.

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