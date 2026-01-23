Calls grow to open Lansing City Hall lobby as a warming center, Mayor Schor responds

LANSING, Mich — As below-freezing temperatures continue , some Lansing residents and community advocates are calling on the city to open the lobby of city hall as an additional warming center. Mayor Andy Schor, however, says the city is focusing on expanding warming center options across the city

Extreme cold across Mid-Michigan has increased demand for warming centers and shelters in Lansing, prompting some residents and officials like Councilmember Ryan Kost to call for the City Hall lobby to be opened as an additional warming center.

Punks With Lunch Executive Director, Kelsea Hector, says the city should have had a cold-weather plan in place before temperatures dropped.

Mayor Andy Schor says the city is focusing on expanding warming options across Lansing, noting that Letts Community Center and downtown shelters are already operating with available space.

Several organizations, including churches, community centers, and local schools, are now offering their spaces as warming centers,

Prolonged cold weather has driven hundreds of residents to local warming centers and shelters throughout Lansing. In response, neighborhood advocates, including City Councilmember Ryan Kost, formally requested that the City Hall lobby be opened to help meet the growing need.

Kelsea Hector, executive director of Punks With Lunch and a former mayoral candidate, has been among the vocal supporters of expanding access to resources and warming centers. She says the current situation highlights a lack of preparedness.

Asya Lawrence

“We are reacting to a problem that we should’ve had a plan for previously,” Hector said. “We can throw out a bunch of ideas, but if it’s right in the middle of when it’s minus two outside, then none of those ideas are good enough. This should’ve been a conversation that already happened.”

In response to the request, Mayor Schor said the city has spent the past week evaluating options citywide rather than focusing solely on City Hall.

In a statement, Schor said in part:

“We have opened the Letts Community Center each night as a warming center, and both Holy Cross and City Rescue Mission are providing 24/7 warming centers at their drop-in sites. There is plenty of space downtown in each of these locations for those who need it.”The mayor also thanked several organizations that have stepped up to offer their spaces as warming centers during the cold stretch, including the Greater Lansing Women’s Center, Lansing School District, Southside Community Coalition, Allen Neighborhood Center, and Shiloh Baptist Church."

For anyone seeking a warm place to stay, here is a list of Lansing warming centers and shelters

