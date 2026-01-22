Lansing extends Code Blue cold weather response plan through Feb. 2

The city of Lansing is extending its Code Blue cold weather response plan through Monday, Feb. 2.

The Letts Community Center will serve as a warming center overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, the city said.

The Code Blue plan allows local shelters to operate additional hours and increase capacity. Lansing fire and police can transport people needing help to shelters.

CATA is also providing free rides to warming centers and shelters.

During Code Blue activations, the Lansing Board of Water & Light suspends electric shut-offs due to non-payment.

Below is a comprehensive list of emergency cold weather shelters available during the Code Blue activation.

Weekday daytime locations include:



Advent House (743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard)

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center (430 N. Larch Street)

City Rescue Mission - Women and Children (2216 S. Cedar Street)

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission (415 W. Kalamazoo Street)

Nighttime shelters operate at:



Holy Cross New Hope Community Center with walk-in intakes from 8 a.m. to midnight

Men's Shelter, City Rescue Mission

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

Union Missionary Baptist Church (families only, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Letts Community Center warming center (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Additional warming locations:

Several city community centers and libraries also provide warming spaces during regular hours:



Foster Community Center (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Gier Community Center (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Schmidt Community Center (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

CADL Downtown Library and South Lansing Library (varying hours)

CATA Transportation Center (weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

For more information on code blue or shelters you can visit the city of Lansing's website by clicking here.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

