Brawl breaks out after hearing for suspects in Noah Sisung’s death

LANSING, Mich. — Chaos broke out in the Ingham County Veteran’s Memorial Courthouse Thursday. The animosity between those involved started in October when 18-year-old Noah Sisung was killed.

“I fought for him for his entire life and I will not stop now. Justice needs to be served,” said Noah’s mom Trina Coolman.

Two suspects, a 13 year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were involved in the incident.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to 1 count of assault to intend to rob while armed and 1 count of accessory after the fact to a felony.

The 13-year-old, who police believe shot Noah, pleaded guilty to 1 count of assault to intend to rob while armed and 1 count of involuntary manslaughter.

“He died within 20 seconds. That is not unintentional and that is not reckless, which is the definition of involuntary manslaughter,” Coolman said.

Turmoil heated up after the plea deals were accepted, starting in the court room, then making it’s way down to the first floor of the court house.

“As the defendant’s family was walking out, they started taunting us and that’s where it began,” said Noah’s dad David Sisung.

Video captured shows Lansing police officers also involved in the brawl.

“My daughter, she throws a punch at someone because they’re taunting her, then this 200 [pound] officer grabs her and throws her down and she hits her head,” Davis said.

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon was not in the courtroom, but some said she’s the one to blame for the confusion.

“This is all on Carol Siemon,” Coolman said. “She needs to be removed from office. She needs to resign if she cannot do what the citizens of the county want her to do.”

We reached out to Siemon for comment on what happened, but she declined.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

