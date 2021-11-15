Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

13-year-old boy charged with murder in shooting death of Noah Sisung, police seek second suspect

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy photo
A suspect in the shooting of Noah Sisung<br/>
A suspect in the shooting of Noah Sisung
Posted at 1:07 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 13:07:51-05

LANSING, Mich. — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with shooting death of Noah Sisung.

Police have said Sisung, a Holt 18-year-old, was shot on Pennsylvania Avenue near Kendon Drive and crashed his pickup truck into a tree on Oct. 22.

He was unresponsive when police arrived and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The boy is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon. He is in custody at a juvenile facility, police said.

His pre-trial court date is scheduled for Dec. 2 in front of Ingham County 30th Circuit Court Judge McCormick.

Police are still looking for information regarding the case, including the identity of s second suspect, pictured below.

A suspect in the shooting of Noah Sisung
A suspect in the shooting of Noah Sisung

Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-7867, Detective Martha McGonegal at (517) 483-4823, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter