13-year-old boy charged with murder in shooting death of Noah Sisung, police seek second suspect

LANSING, Mich. — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with shooting death of Noah Sisung.

Police have said Sisung, a Holt 18-year-old, was shot on Pennsylvania Avenue near Kendon Drive and crashed his pickup truck into a tree on Oct. 22.

He was unresponsive when police arrived and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The boy is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon. He is in custody at a juvenile facility, police said.

His pre-trial court date is scheduled for Dec. 2 in front of Ingham County 30th Circuit Court Judge McCormick.

Police are still looking for information regarding the case, including the identity of s second suspect, pictured below.

Courtesy photo A suspect in the shooting of Noah Sisung



Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-7867, Detective Martha McGonegal at (517) 483-4823, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook