An inside look at Moneyball Sportswear's new world headquarters in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Moneyball Sportswear opened its world headquarters on May 17 or known in the Lansing area as 517 Day. On Friday, I took a tour of the store with Moneyball owner and CEO Desmond Ferguson.

While walking around the store, I asked Ferguson if he ever expected Moneyball to get to this point and how special this week has been.

"When I first started it was just a hobby," Ferguson said. "Then, it became a business. I put my all into, and here we are 21 years later with our 5,000-square-foot headquarters."

"For me, I didn't know how the turnout would be, and we had people from all over, and it was packed in there. It really feels good that the hard work is paying off, but we still have a long way to go," Ferguson said.

Watch for the full tour of Moneyball's new world headquarters in the video player above.

And last week, we talked with Ferguson ahead of the grand opening about why he started Moneyball Sportswear over 20 years ago.

