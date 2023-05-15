Meet Desmond Ferguson, the man behind Moneyball Sportswear

LANSING, Mich. — If you live in the Lansing area, you’ve more than likely seen the Moneyball Sportswear brand. It's an athletic clothing line that has not only been embraced in Lansing but also around the world.

Moneyball Sportswear was started in 2002 by Lansing native Desmond Ferguson.

“It feels good to be able to grow something were you from a hometown where people got chance to see me growing up," Ferguson said.

Working hard is something Ferguson has always done. He had an entrepreneurial spirit at a very young age.

“Dating back to as a youngster when I was 12, 13, 14 years old. I was like the neighborhood barber. So at age 16, I was able to buy my first car off at the time with $4 dollar haircuts," he said. "So, I was you know grinding in my mother's basement.”

The Everett High School graduate went on to play college basketball and graduated in 2000 with a degree in business administration.

“Went on originally on a basketball scholarship at the University of Missouri, left after one year and transferred to University Detroit Mercy," he said.

And then, he was able to do what a lot of players dream of, continuing his basketball passion professionally.

“I played professional basketball in 11 different countries. I had a chance to live a lifelong dream and an NBA with the Portland Trailblazers," he said. “I knew I wanted to be a business owner one day not knowing you know what it would be.”

But with the nickname Moneyball from his AAU days and a goal of wanting to take over the athletic team apparel industry, his dream of being a business owner became a reality.

"We're about to celebrate 21 years in business," Ferguson said.

Moneyball specializes in doing customs for team uniforms. But you'll also see people rocking it and wearing it with pride.

“We do uniforms with teams all across the world on when in different countries, but we obviously have retail locations here but having a website MoneyballSportswear.com we're able to reach people all across the world," he said.

Ferguson also gives back to the community in varies ways including a free basketball clinic for the youth.

“I'm a firm believer. When you have any type of success you should give back from what you've come from," he said.

And on May 17, also known as 517 Day, MoneyBall will be moving from its location on the west side of Lansing and opening up a 5,000-square-foot, $1 million Moneyball Sportswear headquarters to bring the Saginaw Highway corridor back to life.

“We want to be those individuals that group that spearheads the movement of really getting that quarter all the way right," he said. "Beautifying it and you know just stand our community and giving back and providing hope to everyone.”

Moneyball’s grand opening on 517 Day will kick off a four-day series of events to help them celebrate and bring the community together.

For more information on Moneyball Sportswear, click here.

