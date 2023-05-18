Moneyball Sportswear opens its world headquarters in Lansing on 517 Day

LANSING, Mich. — It was a special May 17 for Moneyball Sportswear owner Desmond Ferguson. He celebrated 517 Day with the grand opening of Moneyball's new world headquarters in Lansing.

"It means everything. To do something in a neighborhood like this where the buildings didn't look the greatest, and to want to be one of the ones who spearhead the movement of revitalizing this corridor is something special to us," Ferguson said.

RELATED | Meet Desmond Ferguson, the man behind Moneyball Sportswear

After starting the company over 20 years ago, he's now bringing Moneyball's headquarters back to the city he grew up in and showing everyone what he's built. Ferguson got choked up when talking in front of the all people supporting the store's grand opening.

"Just the support. I see so many people here that have been supporting us over the years, so that means a lot to us because we don't become who we are without our supporters," Ferguson said.

The fun of the four-day grand opening continues throughout the week. This weekend, Michigan State University men's basketball players Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard are scheduled to stop in the new store as well.

