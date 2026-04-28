LANSING, Mich — As Lansing loses one shelter, a new facility is stepping in to support and provide resources to people experiencing homelessness.

Holy Cross Services is closing its overnight shelter in Lansing, creating a gap in services for the unhoused community.

Former CEO Shelbi Frayer is launching a new shelter, “The Nest,” to help meet that need.

The Nest will partner with City Rescue Mission of Lansing and offer services like a day center, mail access, and 56 overnight beds for families and veterans.

The shelter will host an open house Wednesday and plans to open in early May.

WATCH: A place to land: Lansing's newest shelter “The Nest” Brings hope to the neighborhood

A Place to land: Lansing's newest shelter “The Nest” Brings hope to the neighborhood

After years of service, Holy Cross Services recently announced it would shut down its overnight shelter, previously the second-largest in the city. The closure left the possibility of a significant gap in services for Lansing’s unhoused population but advocates were quick to act.

“When I found out this shelter was closing, there wasn’t any other option than to try to solve this problem,” said Shelbi Frayer, former president and CEO of Holy Cross Services.

Asya Lawrence

Frayer is now stepping into a new role as director of a soon-to-open shelter called “The Nest,” a project born out of urgency and vision.

“This was just a nice way to incorporate what we want this place to be,” Frayer said. “A safe place to land—but eventually, the hope is that you move on to greener pastures. That’s how The Nest was born.”

Frayer says the goal of The Nest is to collaborate the numerous housing service providers including City Rescue Mission of Lansing, which operates a facility across the street that is capable of hosting up to 400 men and women.

Although construction is still underway, The Nest is expected to offer a range of critical services. These include access to mail services—something Frayer emphasized as essential for individuals trying to secure jobs or housing.

“They can use this as their mailing address, which is a big deal for folks,” she said.

The facility will also include a day center, which Frayer says will be the only one of its kind in Lansing once it opens, as well as 56 overnight beds designated for veterans and families.

Asya Lawrence

“It has come together so quickly,” Frayer added. “It was really just a dream a few months ago. I just encourage folks to give it a try—come in, meet with us, meet with our case management.”

The Nest will host an open house on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with plans to officially open its doors during the first week of May.

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