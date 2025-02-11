A look into BWL’s Winter Shut-off Policy

It's been less than six months since BWL's rate increases went into effect, prompting a bigger conversation about BWL's Winter Shut-Off Policy

Watch video above to hear more details about that police and what exemptions it come along with.

Lansing neighbor Leslie Arnell said it’s time to address the BWL Shut-off rate, an issue she's experienced first hand.

“I went to turn the water on and it didn't come, and I wondered why, but my case was easily remedied right off the bat,” Arnell said.

She knows it's harder for others to find a solution, especially in the Winter months. BWL said from Jan.1. 2025 until now, they've had more than 1800 shut offs due to non payment.

“You know the last thing we want to do is turn off power, its not a good business plan,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley.

Peffley addressed concerns during Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting.

Up until 2023, the company did not have shut-offs in the Winter, but then they opted into Public Act 95, which required shut-offs, but also opened the door for about $2.4 million, in state funding, a year to help those experiencing shut-offs.

“The $2.4 million goes a long way in our service area to help those experiencing shut-offs,” Peffley said.

Peffley said there are exemptions.

“When the city has Cold Blue, we don't do shut-offs,” Peffley said. “We don't shut-off seniors in the Winter and those folks in the Winter Protection Programs, low income, they don't get turned off.”

