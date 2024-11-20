Neighbors sound off on rate hikes during Lansing BWL meeting

Commissioners with Lansing Board of Water & Light held the utility's final meeting of the year

Lansing BWL approved motion items while also hearing criticism of recent rate hikes

Video shows neighbors explaining why they're opposed to the increases while BWL explains why they're necessary

Neighbors are speaking out against rate hikes from the Lansing Board of Water & Light that are now in effect.

In August, Lansing BWL's board of commissioners voted to increase rates for electricity (6%), water (9%), steam (9.75%) and chilled water (2%). Those rates went into effect October 1.

The move was met with opposition from neighbors who say the increases are cutting deep into their wallets.

WATCH: BWL VOTES IN SUPPORT OF THE UTILITY RATE INCREASE

BWL Votes in support of the Utility Rate Increase

Neighbors like Amanda Greeson said she's being charged for water she's not using at her 900 square foot home.

"They said I used 600,000 gallons in a month," Greeson said. "When I spoke to the supervisor she said it's not feasible for any household or any building to use that kind of water."

Prior to October's rate increases, Greeson said she paid $1,100 a month in bills. The hikes led to her power being cut three weeks ago while living with her daughter and a husband living with heart failure.

WATCH: LANSING BOARD OF WATER AND LIGHT LIFTS NEW WATER TOWER TANK THAT IS EXPECTED TO LOWER RATES FOR CUSTOMERS

Lansing Board of Water and Light lifts new water tower tank that is expected to lower rates for customers

"You know how much it cost me to turn it back on? $6,000. This is the second time that I've had to get a loan to pay my light bill," Gresson said. "My house is up for sale now."

David Price, chairman of Lansing BWL's board of commissioners, says the recent increases are to make up for money lost during COVID when the utility froze rates.

Price says the new rates will also help the company realize its renewable energy goals.

"Unfortunately we're not going to change those rates," Price said. "But we can offer assistance to help people pay the increases."

After 24 years living in Lansing, Greeson is now heading for a new neighborhood. Amber Rochester is staying put hoping for a change.

"I'm just hoping that they take another look at how they're doing things and maybe how they can be more customer service friendly," Rochester said.

Four Lansing residents, including Greeson and Rochester, spoke during the public comment period about the impact those new rates have on them.

Price says he's sad to hear about people's struggles but adds that the company continues to offer lower rates than other utilities.

"I would ask them to compare where they're moving to and what kind of rates they're getting from other electric companies," Price said. "We're still one of the lower ones in the state."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook