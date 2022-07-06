LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office has charged two people with open murder in relation to a shooting death that occurred on Sunday morning in downtown Lansing.

Lansing Police Department found 42-year-old Richard Simmons dead from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in the 300 block of City Market Drive.

Police said two other people were reported at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds around the same time, a 37-year-old female and a 41-year-old male. They were expected to survive.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office has charged Jermine Davis, 41, and Jamie Melton, 37, with one count of open murder and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. Davis also received an additional count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Melton was arraigned on Monday and had bond set at $100,000.

Davis was arraigned Tuesday and had no bond.

