3 people shot, 1 person dead after shooting in Lansing Sunday morning

LANSING, Mich. — A 42-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in the 300 block of City Market Drive, and two other people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds around the same time.

The Lansing Police Department responded to the scene around 3 a.m.

Police say that while they were on the scene a 37-year-old female and a 41-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Both the man and woman are in stable condition and are expected to live.

The department said they are not aware of the details of the incident, but they believe the victims were not random targets, "which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting."

A suspect has been identified and was arrested.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

