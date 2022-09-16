2 men arrested, charged with open murder in connection to shooting Tuesday night

LANSING, Mich. — Two men have been arrested and charged with open murder in connection to a shooting death that occurred in the 100 block of E. Barnes Avenue Tuesday night.
The two men are 53-year-old Grant Thompson Jr. and 33-year-old Marcus Thompson.
Bond has been set at $100,000 cash.
Their next court date is set for Friday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m.
