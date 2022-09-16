Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

2 men arrested, charged with open murder in connection to shooting Tuesday night

gavel
File Photo
gavel
Posted at 4:20 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 16:21:06-04

LANSING, Mich. — Two men have been arrested and charged with open murder in connection to a shooting death that occurred in the 100 block of E. Barnes Avenue Tuesday night.

The two men are 53-year-old Grant Thompson Jr. and 33-year-old Marcus Thompson.

Bond has been set at $100,000 cash.

Their next court date is set for Friday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021
Isabella Martin, Multimedia Journalist

Isabella Martin

3:46 PM, May 05, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins & Isabella Martin

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter