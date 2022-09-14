1 man dead after shooting Tuesday night in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A person was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 100 block of east Barnes Avenue, according to the Lansing Police Department.

At around 8:20 p.m., police were called to the area on reports of shots fired, and while heading to the scene, the call was updated to a "man down in the street."

Officers found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"Witnesses were located on scene and Lansing police detectives and crime scene investigators are still investigating this incident to determine more details of the events leading up to the shooting," a department news release said.

People with information about the shooting are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story.

