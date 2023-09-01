UPDATE: Meeting scheduled for updates on St. Johns Wilson Center

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It is a project in St. Johns that many have voiced their opinions on - The Wilson Center.

We've been looking at this story for a while and learned that after the city announced that they wanted to turn an old elementary school into a public use space, many have had mixed feelings on the project. Especially with the price tag being an estimated 1.5 million dollars.

Now, the city of St. Johns will be hosting a meeting on Tuesday September 12 at 6pm at the St. Johns police department.

The meeting will include presentations from the city, the Wilson center developer and a look at final drafts and documents.

The public is welcome to attend and there will be a chance for public comments and questions.

Residents are also encouraged to join the meeting via zoom if they cannot attend in person, but will not be able to ask questions through the platform.

