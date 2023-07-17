St. Johns Wilson Center may see renovations soon

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — On Cass Street in St. Johns, the Rodney B. Wilson Junior High School sits vacant, but the city has plans to give it new life as a public-use center.

"Right now, we are at a key moment within the purchase of this building," said St. Johns Mayor Scott Dzurka. "This month, we're anticipating getting the condominium agreement back, along with construction documents."

Those construction documents contain renovations that include restoring the gymnasium and auditorium as well as other major renovations, but Dzurka says that the main factor for bringing the building back to its glory is for the community.

"How can we use this for open gym? How can we use this for celebrations around the community," said Dzurka. "So that this becomes a community location that all of St. Johns and the Greater St. Johns area can utilize."

While Dzurka hopes the new building can be a great addition to the city, the funding for a major project like this one can be hefty. Dzurka says that the ball-park number for the renovation is around $1.5 million.

"There are some commissioners that are certainly looking at keeping those costs to a minimum. We want to be respectful of taxpayer resources and make sure we're getting the most value," said Dzurka.

And Mayor Dzurka says that the future value could be a major boost to the city.

"In five years, I see this as a vibrant facility. I see the utilization of that auditorium on a very regular basis. I see an agenda full for a year of various activities that can happen," said Dzurka.

The list of updates for the Wilson Center can be found here.

