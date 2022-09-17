St. Johns will have its 3rd annual fall FEASTival Saturday

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Hungry? Well, the St. Johns fall FEASTival will be back for its third year this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eat Healthy Eat Local Foundation 2022 St. Johns fall FEASTival 2022 flyer

More than 100 Michigan-made food vendors from across the state will be in downtown St. Johns for the community to sample and shop their products.

There will also be live entertainment, carnival games and face painting.

The cherry on top? The event is free to attend.

It's all organized by the Eat Healthy, Eat Local Foundation, a St. Johns-based nonprofit formed in 2018 that works to connect the community with local resources for food and physical wellness.

All proceeds from the FEASTival will be used to help open health food stores and farm-to-table restaurants in the area.

For a full list of this year's vendors, click here.

