Get ready to feast! The Fall FEASTival is taking over downtown St. Johns on Saturday

ST. JOHNS — Get your forks and knives ready. The Fall FEASTival is back and taking over downtown St. Johns this weekend.

This Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., you can enjoy over a dozen food trucks and get to know some of the Michigan farms and food producers and learn where your food comes from.

Eat Healthy Eat Local Foundation, September 2021 Fall FEASTival

"The Fall Festival is a celebration of everything Michigan made and edible," said Megen Hurst, vice president of the Eat Healthy Eat Local Foundation and event planner. "We have food producers and farms from all over the state even from the UP they're coming from the UP to little downtown St. Johns."

Eat Healthy Eat Local Foundation, September 2021 Organic easter egg radishes

The event is free to get in and everyone is invited to come out and join in on the fun.

FEASTival goers can also enjoy live music, try foods that they've seen inside of grocery stores, vote for their favorite food truck and check out the 2021 Burger Brawl.

"We have three local restaurants here in St. John's. They're all competing to win a trophy. They're bringing their best burger down to the festival and we're going to have two executive chefs that are going to do the judging," Hurst said.

There will also be a healthy eating contest full of fruits and veggies with little games in between like an egg race through an obstacle course.

Eat Healthy Eat Local Foundation, September 2021 Healthy eating contest

"It's not just eating the food. It's involving them in games and everything like that. It's really going to be a sight to see," Hurst said.

There will also be several places throughout the festival with QR codes for you to locate food places in the festival.

All proceeds from the festival will go into grants and the funds will be forwarded to anyone who will build a healthy food store for the community.

Eat Healthy Eat Local, September 2021 Crowd at former Fall FEASTival

"We've already donated the build site. And it'll focus on only Michigan foods, but primarily Clinton County foods we're trying to showcase our area of food purveyors and give our community of more access to local and healthy foods made by their neighbors," said Brent Hurst, president, and co-founder of the Eat Healthy Eat Local Foundation. "It's another way to draw people into the community to see how awesome our town is."

There will be hand sanitizing stations and all the vendor booths will be spaced out and have seven feet in between each one. The outdoor event will have plenty of room for social distancing, but organizers are encouraging people to wear a mask if it makes them more comfortable.

For a list of current vendors click here.

